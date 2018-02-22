BPD: 2 teens arrested for stealing from liquor store before crashing stolen car

BOSTON (WHDH) — Police arrested two teenagers Thursday night in downtown Boston after police said they stole a bottle of liquor before crashing a stolen car, hitting a woman in the process.

Police said the teens stole a bottle of liquor from Wild Duck Liquor on Washington Street and then jumped into an unattended Uber outside. They made it about half a block before crashing the car in front of the Walgreens. In the short distance they drove, police said the teens struck a woman in the street with the car.

Police said people restrained the two suspects until officers arrived and arrested them. The woman struck by the car is expected to be OK.

