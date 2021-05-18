BPD arrest 2 men in connection with Dorchester fatal shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police have taken two men into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in 2020.

After nearly a year’s worth of investigation, Henry Campbell, 28, of Dorchester was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Sunday and Tarik Wright, 23, of Roxbury was taken into custody around 1 p.m. on Monday, according to Boston police. They are both due to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on several charges including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm.

First responders were called to Erie Street in Dorchester shortly before 2 a.m. on July 26, 2020 for reports of a person shot.

Upon their arrival, they found 39-year-old Sarbryon Loving suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

