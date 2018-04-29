BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in Roxbury.

Nicholas Sicellon, 18, of Dorchester, is in custody on an unrelated matter, according to police.

On Jan. 11, police heard the sound of gunfire around 1:45 p.m. while patrolling in the area of 31 Whittier Street.

Officers ran towards the scene and found a man in his early 20s, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, Alexander Mervin, 22, of Revere, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Another suspect, Jerion Moore, 19, of Stoughton, was arrested in Dorchester on Saturday in connection with the shooting.

Moore and Sicellon are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

