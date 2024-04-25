BOSTON (WHDH) - 108 protestors were arrested overnight at a pro-Palestine encampment organized by Emerson College students, Boston Police confirmed Thursday.

Four officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries while working to maintain control over the situation. No protestors in custody had reported any injuries, police said.

The school warned students Wednesday they were risking legal consequences by taking part in the demonstration.

In a school-wide email, Emerson officials cautioned the Boylston Place alley is city property, writing, “We are deeply concerned that the protesters are risking legal consequences beyond Emerson’s control when they do not abide by city and state laws.”

“It all happened very quickly,” said Rian Nelson, who was at the protest. “The protest happened in an alley and we were on both ends of the alley and the riot police came in from both sides and just, it was brutal. I saw people kicked and pushed to the ground I saw riot sticks brandished onto people. It was awful and now one of our friends was arrested and we’ve spent all morning looking for her and no one can tell us were the hell she is.”

Both Boston police and fire commissioners had informed Emerson that “some actions of the protestors are in direct violation of city ordinances, which could result in imminent law enforcement action”; those threats were not empty, and a number of demonstrators were taken into custody overnight.

“It was an overwhelming amount of force against a group of college students,” said Emerson student Adora Brown. “They were in riot gear, it wasn’t a riot, it was a peaceful four day encampment. People were singing and dancing for most of it.”

A number of Boston Police vehicles were still gathered on Boylston Street at the Emerson College campus Thursday morning.

“I wish for the safety of everyone who was arrested tonight and at the end of the day I hope all of the institutions and administrations that allowed for this to happen reconsider some of their actions and the way that they deal with conflict,” Brown said. “I really hope that people learn a lesson from this, our school is so small everyone knows someone who was arrested, it’s a long night.”

The protestors are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Thursday morning.

