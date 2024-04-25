BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department arrested protestors overnight at a pro-Palestine encampment organized by Emerson College students.

The school warned students Wednesday they were risking legal consequences by taking part in the demonstration.

In a school-wide email, Emerson officials cautioned the Boylston Place alley is city property, writing, “We are deeply concerned that the protesters are risking legal consequences beyond Emerson’s control when they do not abide by city and state laws.”

Both Boston police and fire commissioners had informed Emerson that “some actions of the protestors are in direct violation of city ordinances, which could result in imminent law enforcement action”; those threats were not empty, and a number of demonstrators were taken into custody overnight.

A number of Boston Police vehicles were still gathered on Boylston Street at the Emerson College campus Thursday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)