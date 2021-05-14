BPD Commissioner Dennis White filed injunction against city of Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced Thursday that the investigation into Dennis White has been concluded and a hearing will be held to determine next steps.

White has been on administrative leave two days after being sworn in back in February. Former Mayor Marty Walsh made the call after a 22-year-old civil restraining order stemming from an alleged domestic violence suit was made public.

The city hired an independent investigator to look into the case. According to Janey, the investigation uncovered a “culture of fear and silence within the Boston Police Department.”

She said one retired officer told them he received five phone calls warning him not to cooperate with the investigations.

“The future leadership of the Boston Police Department is an urgent matter as we move our city forward,” she said.

White has filed a motion against the city of Boston and Mayor Janey accusing them of unlawfully seeking to remove him from his position.

Janey said she has made it clear to him that she feels it is time to move the department in a different direction.

Chief Greg Long will remain in an acting commissioner role for the time being.

