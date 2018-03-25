BOSTON (WHDH) – A Boston Police cruiser was involved in a crash at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Warren Street.

Police say a police cruiser was rear ended by an SUV around 3 a.m. Sunday. The cruiser was at a complete stop.

Two officers were checked for injuries at a local hospital but are doing just fine.

There is no word yet on any charges being filed.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)