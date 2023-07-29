DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police arrested and charged a Dorchester man Friday with drug trafficking after “a lengthy investigation,” officials announced.

37-year-old Victor Pena was charged with trafficking fentanyl over 200 grams and cocaine 36 grams or more.

Police said they found approximately one and a half kilos of fentanyl and 39 grams of cocaine when searching the residence on Wells Avenue.

Pena is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

