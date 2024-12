BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an armed robbery they said took place on Summer Street Sunday night.

A victim said he was robbed at gunpoint while closing the Cava restaurant for the night.

Police said the suspect left the restaurant with an unknown amount of money.

No arrests have been announced at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)