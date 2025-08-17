BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a suspect in connection with a recent break-in in Roxbury, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported break-in on Madison Park Court around 11:30 a.m. Friday determined the suspect was an older Black man who was wearing a black Red Sox hat, red sweatshirt, red shorts, an white sneakers.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

