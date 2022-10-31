BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.

In a press release, the DA’s office detailed how on Sunday, Oct. 30, Boston Police were called to a home in Dorchester at 2:40 a.m. where they learned from a woman that she had been woken up by the sound of Lacroix breaking furniture.

Officers found several pieces of broken furniture and glass decorations in the house, and were also told by the victim that Lacroix had ventured upstairs, broken down a door to a bedroom, and grabbed the victim “by the face” and said “I’m going to burn this house down with you in it.” Lacroix was arrested at the house that morning.

At his arraignment, Judge Joseph Griffin set bail for the officer at $500, a figure requested by Assistant District Attorney Brandon DeAvilla. Griffin also issued a no-abuse of victim order against Lacroix, who is now due back in court on Nov. 25 for a pre-trial hearing.

“Anyone who commits a crime, regardless of their job or position, will be held accountable for their actions by our office,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “Public safety officials have an extra responsibility to act within the boundaries of the law.”

