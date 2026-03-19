BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer arrested Thursday is facing a manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a Dorchester man last week.

Nicholas O’Malley, 33, is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury Thursday.

nvestigators said they received a call for a stolen vehicle on Tremont Street at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, officers found a man with the stolen vehicle on Linwood Square; after this they approached the car but said the individual did not comply with their commands.

At that point, officers said, he started driving off, prompting the officers to open fire.

Police said the suspect died in the hospital after being shot by officers.

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