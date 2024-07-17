BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was hit by a car in Dorchester late Tuesday night.

Police said a suspect was trying to get away when the officer was hit.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were investigating reports of several people with guns on Stanton Street.

Two people were arrested and three firearms were recovered.

