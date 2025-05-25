BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Investigators say the officer was conducting a traffic stop on Westmore Road and was injured during a fight with a suspect. A gun was also recovered from the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

