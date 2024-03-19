A Boston Police officer is recovering from injuries after being shot in the chest Monday night in Dorchester, with his bulletproof vest being credited with saving his life.

The officer was responding to a domestic call on Esmond Street around 9:30 p.m. when he was shot; he was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston Police.

“We are very fortunate tonight that our officer is going to be fine, at least physically,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said. “We issue those vests for a reason. But for that vest, I don’t know if we’d be saying the same things.”

Police said the injured officer has been on the job for a little over two years.

“I’m just very grateful at all the first responders who made sure that he was okay and could get medical treatment as quickly as possible while also resolving the situation and the scene at the initial call,” Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday night.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and a suspect is in custody.

“We’re constantly concerned about the number of illegal guns on our street and the way it impacts everybody – not just the officers who get shot but anyone that gets shot,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “We have to wrest control of the situation, not just from the law enforcement perspective but from a community perspective.”

More information is expected to be released by prosecutors Tuesday.

“I think that we’ve hopefully reached a point where our entire community is saying enough is enough,” Hayden said.