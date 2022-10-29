DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police officers arrested a 27-year-old man with a loaded gun in Dorchester after conducting a traffic stop, they said.

At about 10:20 p.m. Friday, officers noticed a car driving without its headlights on. Officers stopped the car and found a loaded Ruger LCP 380firearm with one round in the chamber and five more in the magazine. Officers then arrested Donnelle Joyner on firearms charges.

While officers attempted to arrest him, a crowd began interfering by walking through the scene, yelling and taunting officers, police said. Joyner also turned his body away from officer and flailing his hands until officers detained him.

Joyner faces charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Resisting Arrest and Assault and Battery on a Police Officer (No Injuries).

He’s expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

