BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston Police continue to search for a person of interest in connection with an assault in Boston.

Police released video surveillance video of the person of interest on Friday.

Authorities say someone broke into a woman’s apartment and assaulted her near Hemenway Street and Westland Avenue on Feb. 24.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Boston Police at 617-343-4400.

