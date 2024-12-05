BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police released new images of a woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry from a spa in Back Bay.

The Boston Police Department said the woman is about 5 foot 4 inches tall and possibly in her 20s.

Authorities said she took about $250,000 worth of jewelry and other valuables from the locker room at the G20 spa in November.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department.

