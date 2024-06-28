BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are reviewing a new video as they investigate a restaurant fire in Mission Hill.

In the video, a person can be seen inside the Squealing Pig just as the fire started. The windows of the building had been smashed.

The restaurant was destroyed by the fire early Wednesday morning.

The heat from the flames was so intense it melted cars parked across the street.

The cause is under investigation.

