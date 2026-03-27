ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a gunman who opened fire in Allston Thursday and left one person hurt.

Police responded to a radio call for a person shot in the area of Brighton Avenue at approximately 6:46 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a male “juvenile” suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s age has not been released.

Boston police said the shooter fled the scene and remains at large. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)