BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are on the search for a suspect following a stabbing in the South End.

According to police, a person was found with stab wounds just after 11 p.m. Monday night on Harrison Street.

They were rushed to the hospital.

Investigators have not disclosed the extent of any injuries.

