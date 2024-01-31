BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying three individuals in connection with a break in that took place on Sunday.

The commercial breaking and entering incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday morning in the area of 100 Washington St. in Dorchester.

The first suspect is described as wearing a black bubble coat, black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black Crocs, the second was wearing a navy blue coat, black pants, and white sneakers, and the third was seen in a black coat with fur on the hoodie,

Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275. Those wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

