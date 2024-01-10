BOSTON (WHDH) - The public’s assistance is being requested by the Boston Police Department to identify a person of interest in a recent armed robbery in Roxbury.

The robbery took place around 2 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 450 Melnea Cass Boulevard. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a red winter hat with a fur accent on the front, a red plaid scarf and black jacket, pants, and shoes.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned To District B-2 Seek The Public’s Help To Identify The The Following person Of Interest In Relation To an Armed Robbery in Roxbury https://t.co/z8Ze7yRpQy pic.twitter.com/eAqONZMvpm — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 9, 2024

