Boston Police detectives are appealing to the public for assistance identifying multiple individuals believed to be connected with a string of larceny incidents on Newbury Street last Saturday.

According to police, the pictured individuals are sought in relation to events that took place in the area of 175 Newbury St. on Saturday, Dec. 16 around 4 p.m.

The motor vehicle suspected to have been used by the individuals is believed to be a black or dark gray Ford Edge.

Anyone with information about these individuals or the alleged crimes is urged to contact District D-4 detectives at 617-343-5619.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

