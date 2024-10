BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for held identifying the individuals behind an alarming assault near Faneuil Hall.

The four individuals are connected to an assault and battery with serious injuries incident on September 13 at the intersection of North and Union streets.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4571.

