BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a robber on the run.

Police released photos of an individual involved in an armed robbery Tuesday night on Dudley Street in Roxbury.

“The suspect is described as a light skin male, with facial hair, bald, wearing a white hat, long sleeve plaid shirt, light blue pants, white sneakers, and carried a stop and shop bag,” police said in a statement. “The individual displayed a firearm during the robbery.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

