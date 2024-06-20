BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Mattapan are asking for help tracking down an individual they believe was involved in a bold break in.

Surveillance photos show the man police are looking to identify, who reportedly reached into the window of a bedroom occupied by a juvenile female around 3 a.m. on Monday morning in the area of Mattapan Street.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

