BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Department detectives are appealing to the public for help identifying two individuals in connection with the armed robbery of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver that took place on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a little before 2 p.m. near 21 Woodglen Road, authorities said “the suspects, believed to be teenagers, wielded a black handgun and forcibly seized the driver’s food bag before fleeing the scene on foot.”

The suspects are described as Hispanic male teenagers; one was wearing a red jacket, blue pants, and black face mask, while the other donned a white jacket with blue sleeves.

“Given the reported display of a firearm, the public is strongly urged to exercise caution if encountering individuals matching these descriptions and to promptly report any relevant information to law enforcement authorities,” police said in a statement.

Any member of the public with information on this incident is asked to contact District E-18 Detectives at 617-343-5607.

Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can do so through CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), with assurances of anonymity and confidentiality from the Boston Police Department.

