BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are appealing to the public for help identifying an individual connected to an assault and battery that took place on Tuesday night.

The alleged assault and battery occurred just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of 10 Roxbury St.

BPD described the suspect as a “light skin female, 20-30 years old, about 5’5″, heavy set build, glasses, light blonde hair that is curly and frizzy.” The suspect also appears to have a tattoo on her right arm; she was last seen wearing a black shirt cut off at the shoulders and jean style shorts.

BPD is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

