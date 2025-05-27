BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a Dorchester man who is wanted on attempted kidnapping and assault and battery charges, officials said.

Adam McCree, 28, is wanted in connection with an alleged incident early Sunday morning in South Boston, according to Boston police.

He also has multiple warrants out of Boston and New York. His last known location was in Dorchester but he may have fled to New York.

McCree is described as a Back male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with, brown eyes, black hair, and a thin build. He has a tattoo on his neck of prayer hands.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District C-6 Detectives at (617) 343-4742, and the Fugitive Unit at (617) 343-4468.

