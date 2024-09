BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are on the lookout for a man they say tried to rob someone on the Red Line.

The incident happened on Friday during the evening commute on a train at the JFK/UMass station.

Authorities said the man assaulted someone on board and attempted to rob them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.

