BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect in a vandalism incident that took place in Charlestown.
The incident took place on December 4 in the area of 1 Shipyard Park.
Authorities released still images from security cameras of the suspect, a white male.
Anyone with information is asked to contact District A-1/A-15 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.
