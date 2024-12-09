BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect in a vandalism incident that took place in Charlestown.

The incident took place on December 4 in the area of 1 Shipyard Park.

Authorities released still images from security cameras of the suspect, a white male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District A-1/A-15 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

