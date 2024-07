BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police seized 20 mopeds in Back Bay and the South End Thursday.

Police said the officers were enforcing laws surrounding unlicensed drivers as well as unregistered and uninsured mopeds and motorcycles to address complaints of reckless driving in the area.

16 criminal complaints are being sought.

