BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is warning the public of an aggressive phone scam targeting elderly community members.

Several people received calls Monday from a fake BPD non-emergency phone number where someone claiming to work for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) threatened to arrest them for failing to pay back taxes to the IRS, police said.

“While these dangerous and cunning con artists can sound convincing and credible, they are far from it,” the department warned on Facebook.

The IRS states that they will never call your phone demanding an immediate payment of any taxes, nor will they ask for your credit or debit card number over the phone.

They also won’t demand you to pay taxes using a specific method like a prepaid debit card and will not threaten to arrest you or send the police to your house for unpaid taxes.

People who receive the scam phone calls are urged to hang up and call Boston police or the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484.

