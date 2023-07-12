BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department announced Wednesday their participation in the 30 x 30 pledge – a national pledge to increase the number of women in police recruitment classes to 30% by 2030.

The BPD is one of more than 325 departments across the country who have taken the pledge. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said this will help the police department represent the community it protects.

“The fact that nationwide, women make up just 12% of active duty officers and just 3% of leadership of departments is not only an equity issue, it is a public safety issue as well,” Wu said at a press conference Wednesday. “When it comes to assuring our residents are and feel safe in our city, those who serve must reflect the people in the neighborhoods that we serve.”

