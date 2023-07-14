BOSTON (WHDH) - The area around Fenway Park is getting $1.6 billion facelift now that a massive project called Fenway Corners has been given the green light by the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

New renderings show plans for apartments, retail, and office locations to the area around the iconic ballpark. Projects will range from 2 to 19 stories and will add green space the area as well.

