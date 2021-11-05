DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Public School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on Friday announced that students at the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester will return to class on Monday with new safety protocols in place after a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked the principal and knocked her unconscious earlier this week.

The school was closed on Thursday and Friday after Principal Patricia Lampron and another staffer were assaulted outside the school around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The teen allegedly grabbed Lampron’s hair and punched her repeatedly in the head after being asked to leave school grounds during dismissal, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said.

Lampron fell to the ground and was rendered unconscious for several minutes, according to the DA’s office.

Lampron was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for treatment of her injuries but is currently back home recovering.

“I spoke with Ms. Lampron last night and she is taking the time she needs to heal and recuperate and she is grateful to the whole community for pulling together for our students,” Cassellius wrote.

The student has since been arraigned on charges of of assault and battery on a person over age 60 or disabled resulting in serious bodily injury, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery on a public employee. A judge set her bail at $5,000.

On Monday, children in grades 2-6 will return to class. Students in grades 7-12 will be allowed back into the building on Tuesday.

Cassellius says the staggered return will help the school support all of the students in the best was possible.

Extra staff will be placed outside the building to make sure the arrival and dismissal of students goes smoothly. Boston police will also be present in the area.

Counselors will be on hand to to meet with students who were emotionally rattled by Wednesday’s incident.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)