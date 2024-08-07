BOSTON (WHDH) - Local students are getting the chance to play basketball with Boston Public Schools graduates this week as part of a basketball camp at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

The BPS Basketball Alumni Commission Boys Basketball Camp started on Monday and will continue through Friday. The camp is free for boys between the ages of six and 14 and is being taught by Boston Public Schools graduates who sought scholarships to play college basketball and later graduated college.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” said alumnus Daivon Edwards on Wednesday. “It just means so much to give back to the community because, when I was a kid growing up, it was tough to find support that we actually give to the kids now.”

The basketball camp is part of broader efforts by Boston school officials to keep students engaged during the summer, press secretary Max Baker said.

The camp includes guest speakers, free lunch, skills training, drills, and basketball fundamentals practice.

“It means so much to me that these kids are in my hands and I’m able to give back and pour into what I was given,” Edwards said.

“We were all at that age at some point, so it’s always good to be able to be the person on the other end to showcase what it’s like and what relationships and what basketball has done for me,” said camp director Terrance Favors.

Wednesday marked another busy day at the Reggie Lewis Center as the camp continued.

“I look up to them because one day I want to be in the NBA,” one student participant told 7NEWS.

