BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of valedictorians from the class of 2024 were honored with a special celebration at Fenway Park Tuesday.

The event, which was emceed by 7New’s Amaka Ubaka, recognized the 32 top graduates from Boston Public Schools.

‘Today we celebrate an inspiring group of young people who have worked incredibly hard to really reach the top of their class,” Ubaka told the graduates. “It’s an amazing accomplishment and we salute you!”

Each valedictorian shared their journey and unique education experiences that helped them get to their top spots.

“This is a huge celebration, especially for me,” said Valedictorian Karol Mendoza, who immigrated from Colombia three years ago. “It’s super new for me, I didn’t know English at all, so it’s like a huge accomplishment and I’m so grateful to BPS administration for everything they’ve done for us.”

