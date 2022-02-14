BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Public School bus driver, bloodied and beaten after he says he asked a student to stop smoking pot in the back of the bus.

Jean Blaise told 7NEWS this all happened after school on Wednesday. He picked up a busload of kids from Excel High School in South Boston to shuttle them over to the Andrew MBTA stop when he smelled marijuana.

“When I looked over, I see the smoke coming up,” he explained. “I pulled the bus over and asked them to put it out.”

Instead, he says some students started cursing at him and told him to just drive the bus. He turned back to the high school, but while he was waiting in traffic on nearby G Street, he says one of those students hit him square in the face.

“He surprised me with the blow, between my eyes and my face,” the bus driver said.

Blaise says he started bleeding instantly and called for help. Dispatch sent an ambulance and police officer, who took a report.

None of the students were hurt, and Blaise says this attack could have been much worse.

“If I was driving that could have caused a big accident,” he said.

Blaise started driving a bus in 1986 and has never had something like this happen to him before.

“It is upsetting, and I don’t expect that to happen to any driver,” he said. “I hope they come up with some good disciplinary action for the kids so they can see it and they don’t act like that.

Days later, even after the outward signs of the attack are gone, Blaise says the effects are still lingering. He’s still getting headaches and dizziness, and most of all he is disappointed in how those students behaved.

“I hope that doesn’t happen again and I hope they do something about it.”

