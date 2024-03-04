BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools is investigating an incident last month during which inappropriate restraints were allegedly used on students at James F. Condon School in South Boston last month.

In a statement, Superintendent of Schools Mary Skipper said, “The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority. This incident is deeply concerning and goes against our values and policies as a school district. We understand how difficult this has been for both our student and their family, and we will continue to work directly with them to provide all the support they need to feel safe and continue learning at BPS.

As soon as we were made aware of this incident we took immediate action and placed staff members involved on leave. Our investigation remains ongoing, and we want to reassure all BPS families that we are working with our entire community to ensure that every student feels safe, secure, and welcome.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)