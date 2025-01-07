BOSTON (WHDH) - The superintendent of Boston Public Schools announced plans to shut down Excel High School.

Superintendent Mary Skipper and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu are expected to talk more about long-term facility plans during a meeting Tuesday morning.

A letter was sent to the Excel High School community Monday evening outlining the decision to recommend closure of the school after the 2025-2026 school year, saying it is part of a package of proposals that include further closures, a merger, and new configurations.

Conversations have already begun with impacted school communities, Skipper’s letter said.

“We understand that news of closures can bring a range of emotions for students, families, and staff,” Skipper wrote. “We also know that these steps are necessary to ensure that every student has a high quality seat in each of our schools – with high-quality options close to home.”

The Boston Teachers Union said the district informed them that four schools could close, and that they would like the district to focus on new construction.

“It is imperative that the district commit to completing the construction of at least three buildings annually and should detail such a plan to the public in the coming weeks, not years,” the union said in a statement.

