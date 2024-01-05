The superintendent of the Boston Public Schools on Wednesday assured principals that half of the city’s public schools will not be closing in the coming years.

This week, the city released a long-term facilities plan that detailed plans to possibly close or consolidate half of Boston’s 119 schools.

In an email to principals, Superintendent Mary Skipper said the plan does not imply half the schools should or will be closing but acknowledges work needs to be done.

“The plan does outline something we all already know: many of our buildings do not meet the full needs and aspirations of our students and, over the next several years and likely decades, we must invest in facilities that will,” Skipper said.

Skipper said the Boston public school system will continue to have many smaller schools that offer a range of diverse programming.

