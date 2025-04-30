BOSTON (WHDH) - The superintendent of Boston Public Schools released a statement Wednesday about the 5-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a school bus in Hyde Park Monday.

Family members say Lens Arthur Joseph was getting off the bus with his cousin when he was hit. A vigil at a park near his home is scheduled for Thursday.

Superintendent Mary Skipper offered her support to the school community, as the boy was a student at UP Academy in Dorchester.

“We are heartbroken over the unimaginable loss of our young learner Lens Joseph and remain committed to supporting all of our students, staff, and families as we grieve together,” Skipper said.

