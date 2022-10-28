BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper addressed gun violence at schools and the impact it has on students trying to learn during a city council meeting Thursday, just hours before Boston Police recovered a loaded gun from a 7-year-old student in Dorchester.

“Every situation of violence they witness creates a chronic trauma response for them, causes them to be afraid; causes them to feel the need to protect themselves; causes them to be disengaged and distracted from the job they have to do, which is to be a student and to be a child,” said Skipper.

BPS leaders also said bullying incidents have increased this year with 165 reports of bullying, more than 100 from last school year.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)