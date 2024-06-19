BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools will close four schools on Friday due to the Celtics championship parade and its associated street closures, according to Superintendent Mary Skipper.

Snowden International High School, Josiah Quincy Upper School, Josiah Quincy Elementary School, and the Eliot School will all have their last day of school on Thursday, June 20.

These campuses will be inaccessible to school buses Friday and would experience dismissal issues for students who walk, take the MBTA, or are picked up from school, Skipper said.

Friday will be a half day for all other BPS schools, Skipper said. Since most schools will be dismissing during the parade, the district predicts “significant” afternoon drop-off delays due to traffic throughout the city, she said.

“We share this information in the spirit of transparency and to give families as much time as possible to make adjustments to their plans as they make decisions about their student’s attendance on Friday,” Skipper said in a statement.

However, regular attendance will be taken at school Friday, she said.

The Celtics rolling rally is slated to begin at 11 a.m. in front of TD Garden. The parade will then pass by City Hall Plaza and the Boston Common before ending on Boylston Street by the Hynes Convention Center.

The Celtics players will ride on Duck Boats to celebrate their 106-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, snatching the NBA Finals 4-1.

Those with questions regarding BPS can call the Boston Public Schools Helpline at 617-635-8873 or email helpline@bostonpublicschools.org. The helpline is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Skipper said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)