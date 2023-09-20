BOSTON (WHDH) - Brad Marchand will be the Bruins’ next captain following the retirement of Patrice Bergeron earlier this year, the Bruins announced Wednesday.

Marchand will be the 27th captain in Bruins history, following Bergeron and his predecessor, Zdeno Chara.

“I am extremely proud of Brad and the hockey player he has become,” said Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs in a statement. “Brad has been a Bruin for over 15 years and had the opportunity to learn from great leaders in Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron.”

Jacobs said Marchand “is ready for this opportunity,” adding “our whole team will learn from his competitive nature and tenacity.”

“I am confident he will represent our organization with heart and grit,” Jacobs said.

Bergeron announced his retirement on July 25.

Marchand, now entering his 15th NHL season, has spent his entire career to date with the Bruins, playing in 947 total games and scoring 372 goals through the 2022-2023 season.

Marchand was originally drafted in the third round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft and was part of the 2011 Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup.

The Bruins shared a video on social media Wednesday morning as part of their announcement, showing a worker sewing the letter C onto Marchand’s jersey.

“The Legacy Continues,” read a message attached to the video.

“It’s your captain speaking,” Marchand said in a separate video message to fans. “I just want to thank everyone for your support.”

Marchand said he is “truly very honored” to be named captain, adding “I take a ton of pride in wearing this jersey and being part of this organization and team.”

Marchand said he is excited to begin the 2023-2024 season, which will mark the Bruins’ 100th year of play as a team.

The Bruins are scheduled to begin preseason play on Sunday with a home game against the New York Rangers.

The team is then set to open its regular season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 11.

