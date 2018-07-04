Brad Paisley invites singing Boston police officers to perform with him

BOSTON (WHDH) - It looks like the two Boston police officers whose “Cop Pool Karaoke” rendition of “God Bless America” went viral will be taking their talents to the big stage.

Country music star Brad Paisley posted an open invitation on Twitter Wednesday to Officers Stephen McNulty and Kim Tavares to perform with him when he makes a tour stop in Massachusetts next month.

“Yep. Happy 4th everyone!,” Paisley wrote, along with the video of McNulty and Tavares singing. “Oh and if you officers wanna sing when I play MA in August, open invite.”

Moments later, the Boston Police Department’s Twitter page responded. writing, “Hey @ BradPaisley, our officers would be honored to sing with you when you come to town in August. Consider the invitation warmly and enthusiastically accepted.”

Paisley is slated to perform at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield Aug. 11.

Yep. Happy 4th everyone! 🎤🇺🇸 Oh and if you officers wanna sing when I play MA in August, open invite. #4thJuly pic.twitter.com/USXD475MnM — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 4, 2018

Hey @BradPaisley, our officers would be honored to sing with you when you come to town in August. Consider the invitation warmly and enthusiastically accepted. #Happy4thofJuly2018!!! https://t.co/To3W3II4xf — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 5, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)