Brad Pitt spotted on MIT campus after becoming friends with professor

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Actor Brad Pitt has been spotted on MIT’s campus in Cambridge after reports that he has formed a close friendship with a professor.

According to reports, Pitt became friends with professor Neri Oxman through an architecture project. Oxman is an architect, designer and associate professor of media arts and sciences at the MIT Media Lab.

A source told Page Six that Pitt and Oxman are just friends but “their friendship has not turned into romance…as both are cautious and this is, again, a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating.”

