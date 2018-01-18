Brady misses practice, team postpones press conference as speculation over injury grows

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots postponed Tom Brady’s scheduled press conference for the second straight day Thursday as speculation over the severity of his injured right hand continues to grow.

Brady appeared on Thursday’s injury report with a right hand injury and did no participate in practice. He also appeared on Wednesday’s injury report and was listed as limited participant at practice. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brady jammed his throwing hand after being run into accidentally by a teammate.

The 40-year-old quarterback was slated to address the media at 3:30 p.m. ahead of the team’s AFC Championship Game matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but the team postponed his availability, saying he would speak on Friday instead due to conflicts with medical treatments.

Brady could be seen wearing a red glove on each hand as he went through warmups with his teammates, hiding any signs of injury. A protective splint was seen on his right thumb.

Brady did not attempt any passes during the media portion of practice. He ultimately sat out his first playoff practice since Jan. 2015.

The expectation is that Brady plays in his 36th playoff game on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, although it’s not clear how effective he will be.

The Patriots have not publicly commented on Brady’s injury. When asked about his quarterback’s injury, center David Andrews deflected.

“I got a pretty tall task ahead of me trying to block this Jacksonville front,” Andrews said. “Ask him how he felt.”

If the Patriots are worried at all about Brady’s availability for Sunday, they’re certainly not showing it.

“Tom looks excellent everyday, one of the best looking people I’ve ever met,” captain Devin McCourty said in joking manner.

Brady, who helped the Patriots to a 35-14 win over the Tennessee Titans last week, appeared on the injury report multiple times this year. He has also dealt with an achilles injury and a shoulder injury earlier in the year.

Alan Branch, Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee were also limited at practice with injuries, according to the injury report released by the Patriots on Thursday.

